Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,729 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,112.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,216,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,637 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,393,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Regency Centers by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,662,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,916,000 after purchasing an additional 885,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $59,751.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $8,313,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.3 %

REG opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $51.97 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.69.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

