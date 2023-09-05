Norinchukin Bank The Purchases 802 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CAG. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 197,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 9.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,684,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,276,000 after buying an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of CAG stock opened at $29.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $34.78. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.59%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

