Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 35.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

ZBRA stock opened at $275.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.25. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $224.87 and a 12 month high of $351.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $254.59 per share, with a total value of $254,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,998.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,000 shares of company stock worth $742,880. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

