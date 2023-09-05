Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,113 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% in the first quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 0.6 %

LUV stock opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading

