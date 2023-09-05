Norinchukin Bank The Grows Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 201.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 245 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $431.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.21 and a 1 year high of $399.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 1.08%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

