Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,685 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.9% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.
Several analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.44.
Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.
