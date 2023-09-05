Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 1,010 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.16.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $25.93.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

