Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,726 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in DTE Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in DTE Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 19.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $127.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,507.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,286.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

DTE opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.67. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $136.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.952 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.25%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

