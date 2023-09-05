Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Decreased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.1% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $23,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 96,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,008,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 186,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,000,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $160.48 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.53.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

