Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,708 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $13,095,780,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

SWKS opened at $109.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.60 and a 200-day moving average of $108.81.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.