AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,716,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,710 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $30,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,111,000 after acquiring an additional 30,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 280.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,493 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.00.

AMC Networks stock opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $27.46.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 41.42%. The company had revenue of $678.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

