Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 894.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,950 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,169 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.28% of Paylocity worth $31,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 135.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCTY opened at $203.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51 and a beta of 1.09. Paylocity Holding Co. has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $269.34.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $308.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.43 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 21.89%. On average, analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paylocity from $219.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on Paylocity from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.79.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total value of $1,164,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total value of $55,580.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 6,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $1,164,500.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,678,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,146 shares of company stock worth $34,456,423 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

