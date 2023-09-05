Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 189,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,559,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,478,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,323,000 after acquiring an additional 63,557 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.7% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 79,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $172.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($1.69). The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.22 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 20.65%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ARE shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARE

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since its founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.