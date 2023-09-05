Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 5,018 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,018 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $362,890.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,145.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

