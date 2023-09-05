Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the transportation company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Knight-Swift Transportation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Knight-Swift Transportation has a payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

Shares of KNX opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.32.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,296 shares of company stock worth $6,210,755 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

