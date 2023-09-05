Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 779,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125,053 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $38,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its position in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 5.2% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schlumberger news, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $3,529,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $355,312.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,717,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Demosthenis Pafitis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $3,529,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 36,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,356.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,413,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLB. Raymond James lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.60.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE SLB opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

