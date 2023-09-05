Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 762,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.59% of Olin worth $42,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Olin by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.69.

Olin Trading Down 10.4 %

Shares of OLN opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.51 and a 200 day moving average of $54.61. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 10.39%. Olin’s revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Further Reading

