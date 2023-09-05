Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 842.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $36,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in CoStar Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,712 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 182,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.30, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

