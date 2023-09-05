Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Timken by 2,606.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

TKR stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.60.

Timken Announces Dividend

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $908,112.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total value of $377,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,340.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.56.

Timken Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Stories

