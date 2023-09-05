Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,701,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $619,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,476,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $338,696,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

LH stock opened at $201.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.