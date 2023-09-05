Inceptionr LLC Acquires New Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 37,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth $102,933,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $29,602,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,097,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after buying an additional 1,224,122 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,107,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,954,000 after acquiring an additional 971,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,941,000 after acquiring an additional 730,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $22.78.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,546.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,916,100 over the last three months. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LBTYK. StockNews.com began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

