FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,584,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,562,000 after buying an additional 468,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,299,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 856,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,489,000 after buying an additional 377,046 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Price Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $173.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $123.00 and a fifty-two week high of $188.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($1.70). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $239.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

