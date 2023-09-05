Inceptionr LLC Takes Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $4,941,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 39.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $185,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total value of $455,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Barbara L. Brasier sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.89, for a total transaction of $455,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $982,172.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.77, for a total value of $3,784,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,671,875.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $311.90 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $256.19 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $308.02 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.60. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.92.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

