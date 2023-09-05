Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics
In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,894. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on Verisk Analytics
Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.0 %
Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.
Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.
Verisk Analytics Profile
Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Verisk Analytics
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
- How to Invest in Esports
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.