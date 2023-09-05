Inceptionr LLC Sells 2,777 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Inceptionr LLC decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after acquiring an additional 97,123 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,447,000 after acquiring an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,698,000 after acquiring an additional 220,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total value of $342,420.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,966,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.36, for a total transaction of $342,420.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,966,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,682 shares of company stock valued at $4,085,894. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 1.0 %

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $240.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.07. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.94 and a fifty-two week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.37, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

