Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the quarter. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vistra by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vistra by 1.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $254,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 24.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:VST opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,923 shares in the company, valued at $420,367.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $3,749,777.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,995.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

