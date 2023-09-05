Inceptionr LLC Takes $772,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Workiva Price Performance
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Workiva
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.