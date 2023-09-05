Inceptionr LLC Takes $772,000 Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,568,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $426,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE WK opened at $110.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $113.32.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workiva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WK

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.