Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 376.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after buying an additional 6,186,323 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Down 0.7 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $73.70 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

