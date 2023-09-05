8,808 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,808 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 124.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 411.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter worth $49,000. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TD Cowen upped their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.98, for a total transaction of $481,162.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,194.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $699,106.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,159.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,017 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Price Performance

Shares of SYNA opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.14.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.34 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

