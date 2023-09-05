12,638 Shares in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALV. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autoliv by 12.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $272,322,000 after acquiring an additional 326,575 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autoliv by 21.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Autoliv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,248,000 after acquiring an additional 19,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after acquiring an additional 854,212 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at $98.08 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $103.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Autoliv’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $1,060,314.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

