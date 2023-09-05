17,194 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.7 %
CDAY stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ceridian HCM
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock worth $3,451,754. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
About Ceridian HCM
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ceridian HCM
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- NIO Is The Deep Value Play Nobody Wants To Talk About
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- This is a Golden Time to Buy Beaten Down Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.