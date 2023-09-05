17,194 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 416.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.7 %

CDAY stock opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -812.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.42. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $79.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.05 million. Ceridian HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. On average, research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ceridian HCM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,021,433.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joseph B. Korngiebel sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $786,420.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,943,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,021,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,873 shares of company stock worth $3,451,754. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.