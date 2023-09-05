FORA Capital LLC Increases Stake in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 240.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,806 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denbury by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,908,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Denbury by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,240,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,717,000 after buying an additional 68,241 shares during the last quarter.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 28th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.43.

Shares of DEN opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Denbury Inc. has a one year low of $73.13 and a one year high of $104.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.59.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

