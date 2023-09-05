FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.11 Million in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 158,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of ON opened at $98.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $54.93 and a one year high of $111.35.

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total transaction of $333,987.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,583 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,676 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ON. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Report on ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.