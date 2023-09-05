FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on GFS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of GFS opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.88. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

