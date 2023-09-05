FORA Capital LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,703,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $242.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.95.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 49,104 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $11,249,235.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,550 shares in the company, valued at $20,515,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $18,359,051. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

