FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.39 Million in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,134 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $2,205,000. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.29.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,852 shares of company stock valued at $10,469,368 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TOL opened at $83.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.57 and a 200 day moving average of $69.26. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $84.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

