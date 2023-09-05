Stratis Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001525 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $60.01 million and $913,440.24 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,631.51 or 0.06338651 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00016746 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 152,912,007 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

