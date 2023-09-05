FORA Capital LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,619 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $142.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $120.64 and a 52 week high of $160.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $957.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.44 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 24.47%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total value of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 1,241 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $171,456.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,417 shares of company stock valued at $334,469. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

