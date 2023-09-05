World Mobile Token (WMT) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 5th. One World Mobile Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges. World Mobile Token has a total market capitalization of $48.01 million and approximately $289,143.51 worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00038240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00026412 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00012766 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000195 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002515 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003746 BTC.

World Mobile Token Token Profile

World Mobile Token (WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,047,698 tokens. The official website for World Mobile Token is worldmobiletoken.com. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token is a mobile network, owned and operated by its users, built using a novel combination of proven technologies including mesh networking, hybrid spectrum, renewable energy, and blockchain

The primary role of WMT is to incentivise both token holders that want to support the operation of the network by way of delegating their WMT stake to a node operator (stakers) as well as node operators that operate their own nodes. There is a finite aggregate supply of 2 billion WMT of which only a fraction will be circulating at inception.”

World Mobile Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy World Mobile Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.