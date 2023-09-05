FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,105 Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NYSE:DUOL opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -188.51 and a beta of 0.37. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.73 and a fifty-two week high of $168.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.25. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 5.58% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $126.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.13 million. Equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,177,223.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 42,247 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $6,131,729.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,114,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,177,223.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 2,475 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $327,789.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,164 shares in the company, valued at $20,152,600.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,106 shares of company stock worth $16,709,796. 19.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DUOL shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

