Beta Finance (BETA) Market Capitalization Achieves $51.82 Million

Beta Finance (BETA) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $51.82 million and $2.08 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Beta Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 707,575,758 tokens. The official website for Beta Finance is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Beta Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beta Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

