QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $9.56 Million

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. During the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000521 BTC on exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $9.56 million and approximately $83,159.94 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 71,348,557 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 71,348,557 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.13917733 USD and is up 1.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $98,884.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

