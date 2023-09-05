RAMP 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $792.95 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. RAMP has a market cap of $7.25 million and $792.95 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for $0.0551 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, RAMP has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

