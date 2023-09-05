FORA Capital LLC Acquires 4,879 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at $201,358,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $26,024,520,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $60.93.

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 5.4%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 229.10%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

