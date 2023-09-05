29,094 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 29,094 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,556,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,013.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

STM stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.00. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

