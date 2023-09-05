23,447 Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 110,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 50.7% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 17,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,997,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,393,000 after buying an additional 78,940 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter valued at $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCI opened at $63.55 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,912,676.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,912,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $65,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $62,854,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

