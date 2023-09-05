FORA Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

FORA Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 432,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,823,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in STERIS by 12.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 113,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,513,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.60.

STERIS Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of STE stock opened at $228.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $159.21 and a 12-month high of $254.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.24 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.16 and its 200 day moving average is $205.34.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.10%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.