FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $198.79 per share, for a total transaction of $198,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $198,790. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,326.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $208.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.22 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

