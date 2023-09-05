TCTC Holdings LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United States Commodity Index Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:USCI opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 52-week low of $50.80 and a 52-week high of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $181.87 million, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.10.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

