KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 265.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in KB Home were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,281,000 after buying an additional 1,156,233 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,655,000 after buying an additional 684,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 2,264.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 551,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 528,005 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KBH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.27.

KB Home Price Performance

KB Home stock opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.68. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $25.31 and a fifty-two week high of $55.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $2,112,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $5,544,455.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,819.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

