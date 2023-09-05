HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 383,768 Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 383,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.34% of Telephone and Data Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE TDS opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Telephone and Data Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -87.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDS. Citigroup upped their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDS

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

